Hola Mohalla, the Sikh Spring festival is celebrated at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab over a period of three days which starts after Holi. During the event, devotees enjoy various displays of fighting prowess and bravery by the Nihang Sikhs and listen to kirtan, music, and poetry. You can watch the live broadcast of the Hola celebration from Punjab on the Youtube channel. Hola Mohalla 2022: Date, Traditions, History and Significance of Celebrating Sikh Festival Started by Guru Gobind Singh.

Watch Hola Mohalla 2022 Live Streaming, Here:

