Kamala Harris Extends Her Wishes for Holi:

Happy Holi! Holi is best known for vibrant colors that are tossed at friends and loved ones. Full of joy, Holi is all about positivity, setting aside our differences, and coming together. A message that’s been embodied by communities across the world during these tough times. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 28, 2021

