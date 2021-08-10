Islamic New year is considered as the second holiest month after Ramadan. It commences with Muharram and ends with Dhul al-Hijjah. This year, the Hijri New Year is scheduled to commence on August 10 as the moon sighting committee of Saudi Arabia said that the first day of Muharram 1443 AH will be on the same day. Now, to observe Islamic New Year 2021, one can share quotes, messages and images to loved ones on Hijri New Year 1443.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)