Kali Chaudas festival is observed on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of the Kartik month in the Hindu Calendar. The observance dedicated to Goddess Mahakali is widely celebrated in Western states, especially in Gujarat. People visit the crematorium at midnight to offer Puja to the Goddess of darkness and Veer Vetal during the day of Kali Chaudas. The holy occasion is also known as Bhoot Chaturdashi in Bengal. Kali Chaudas 2022 falls on Sunday, 23 October. To decorate your home before worshipping Goddess Kali, we have compiled tutorial videos for Kali Chaudas 2022 rangoli designs below.

Kali Chaudas Rangoli Designs:

Latest Rangoli Ideas For Kali Chaudas 2022

Kali Chaudas 2022 Rangoli Patterns

