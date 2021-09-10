Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is here, and the excitement levels of devotees are touching sky-high. The festival also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi commemorates the coming of Lord Ganesha from the holy Kailash Parvat. This year, the 11-day Hindu festival begins on September 10, and lasts until September 19. The entire festival period is called Ganeshotsav and people observe the festive event with utmost fun and fervour. Another important or should we say a must-ritual is exchanging good wishes and festive greetings on the day. People love to celebrate the festival by sharing new Ganesh Chaturthi wishes and greetings with their family and friends. And if you too are looking for the latest collection of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 wishes, HD images, Ganesh Chaturthi HD wallpapers, Lord Ganesh photos with WhatsApp messages, you will get it all here. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Was the Day Lord Ganesh Came to Earth and Destroyed Evil With Love. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the Festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the Message of Honesty, and Love Through This World.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Bestow You With Power, Destroy Your Sorrows, and Enhance Happiness in Your Life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi. May the Grace of God Keep Enlightening Your Lives and Bless You Always.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Shree Ganesha Be With You and Your Family Forever!

