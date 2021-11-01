Diwali 2021 week kicked off in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh with Govatsa Dwadashi on Monday, but the rest of the country will begin Diwali festivities on Tuesday, with the Dhanteras celebration. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras 2021 will be celebrated on November 2. On this day, people buy new utensils, gold and silver jewelleries to mark the auspicious occasion. They also clean and decorate the house, especially with rangoli designs at the main entrance. Here’s a collection of easy rangoli designs for Dhanteras, Dhantrayodashi rangoli design images, Dhantrayodashi rangoli pattern videos, Dhanteras 2021 rangoli design videos, Shubh Dhanteras rangoli designs and more to celebrate the beautiful Hindu festival.

Happy Dhanteras Rangoli Designs For Beginners

Beautiful Rangoli Designs for Dhanteras 2021

Dhanteras Special Rangoli Design Video

Special Rangoli Design Idea for Dhanteras Diwali Celebration

Shubh Dhanteras Rangoli Designs For The Festival

