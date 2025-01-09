Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated in India once every two years. The celebration highlights the contributions made by NRIs in shaping the nation’s identity and contributing to its development. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 will be celebrated from January 8–10. The celebration is marked by awards, felicitations, and honours given to the Indian diaspora for their excellence in the fields and professions chosen by them. The celebration is the perfect opportunity to strengthen the ties and engagement between overseas Indians and the Government of India. Apart from the celebrations, the event also serves as a stage for NRIs to discuss the issues and challenges they face. Through the celebration, cultural exchanges, dialogue, and highlighting their achievements and contributions, the Indian government aims to engage with Indians living abroad and bridge gaps that span continents. To celebrate, share Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 wishes, greetings, messages, images, quotes, and wallpapers. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 Date, Theme and Venue: When Is NRI Day Observed? From Significance To Live Streaming Details, Here’s All You Need To Know About PBD Convention.

