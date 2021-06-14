As part of Raja Parba celebrations, chairperson OTDC Shreemayee sweta snigdha Mishra in presence of Dir. Tourism sachinramjadhav launched 'Pitha on Wheels'. Tomorrow onwards, citizens of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Sambalpur can savour lip-smacking Pitha & assorted delicacies.

The OTDC staff have been trained to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines as per the norms set by GoI. In Bhubaneswar, the pithas will be made available in 6 locations between 7am and 11am.

