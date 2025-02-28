Ramadan 2025 shall start in Malaysia from March 2. The ritual of moon sighting was held today, February 28, to determine Ramadan 2025 date in Malaysia. However, the moon was not sighted. Consequently, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, announced that Shabaan month shall complete 30 days on March 1 and Ramzan 1446 shall commence from March 2. Ramadan 2025 Moon Sighting: Ramzan Chand Not Sighted in Australia, First ‘Roza’ on March 2.

Ramadan 2025 Date in Malaysia

Suasana majlis cerapan rasmi hilal Ramadan di PICC petang ini. Tarikh melihat anak bulan Ramadan untuk menetapkan tarikh permulaan puasa bagi umat Islam di Malaysia tahun ini adalah pada hari ini (28 Feb) bersamaan dengan 29 Syaaban 1446 Hijrah. 📹 Adil Muzaffar/BERNAMA pic.twitter.com/sJ0YiwqGfP — BERNAMA RADIO (@Bernama_Radio) February 28, 2025

