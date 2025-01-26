The Republic Day Parade 2025 is set to start at Kartavya Path in Delhi. YouTube channels of the Press Information Bureau and state broadcaster Doordarshan are hosting live streaming of the Republic Day Parade. The parade is a key element of the Republic Day (Gantantra Diwas) celebrations held annually on January 26. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar. Tableaux from 16 states/UTs and 10 central ministries/departments highlighting "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas", will participate in the parade this year. From march past by contingents of armed forces to tableaux display, and from acrobatic motorcycle rides to fly-past, watch India's 76th Republic Day Parade live streaming to witness everything. Republic Day 2025 Celebrations Live Streaming: Watch Live Coverage of National Flag Unfurling, Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi on India's 76th Gantantra Diwas.

Republic Day Parade 2025 Live Streaming

India 76th Republic Day Parade Live Streaming

Virtual Tour of India's Republic Day Parade From 360 Degree

