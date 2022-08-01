Lord Shiva's favourite month, Sawan also called Shravan, began in the state of Maharashtra on July 29 and it is now time to celebrate the first Monday or Shravani Somvar on August 1. To mark this auspicious festive day, here's a collection of beautiful Shravan Somvar 2022 rangoli designs, simple Shravani Somvar rangoli patterns, Lord Shiva rangoli designs for Sawan Somwar festival and more. You can easily draw these rangoli designs to please Baba Bholenath. Marathi Shravan Month 2022 Images & Sawan Somvar HD Wallpapers for the Auspicious Month of Lord Shiva.

Easy Shravan Somvar 2022 Rangoli Designs

Simple Shravan Somvar 2022 Rangoli Designs

Lord Shiva Rangoli Designs

