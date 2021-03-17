St. Patrick's Day 2021 Wishes Trend on Twitter

Happy St Patrick’s Day to all my Irish friends! pic.twitter.com/tPoGRNX7qQ — INeedANewNameHere (@TracoButtons) March 17, 2021

Netizens Share Wishes, Messages and Greetings

Top o’ the Morning to Ya 🍀🐫 Happy St. Patrick’s Day from Zuri and Jamarcus 🐫 #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/e2gfViGSk7 — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) March 17, 2021

White House Fountain Goes Green

TOP ‘O THE MORNIN’! President Biden is currently at St. Patrick’s Day mass in Delaware. This afternoon, he hosts the Taoiseach for a festive virtual bilateral meeting, which will include the traditional Shamrock Bowl ceremony. And the fountain has gone green 🍀 pic.twitter.com/jw8WKvpihQ — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) March 17, 2021

Go Green!

Happy St. Patrick's Day everyone!!🍀💚 Always wear green on this day, before you get pinched...! pic.twitter.com/894fEx1bpa — 💙HeartCloud (𝐊𝒐𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒖)🌸 (@Madison07895288) March 17, 2021

