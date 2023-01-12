The country is celebrating ‘National Youth Day’ on January 12 on the occasion of the 155th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, and the micro-blogging site Twitter has been flooded with Tweets paying tribute to one of the greatest Indian spiritual leaders. The iconic Shloka, “Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached,” from the Upanishads popularized by him, is an inspiration to the youth of the country. This is how Twitter users wished Swami Vivekanand on his birth anniversary in 2023. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 Messages and Greetings: From President Droupadi Murmu to EAM S Jaishankar, Leaders Remember and Pay Tributes to Great Indian Philosopher on His Birth Anniversary.

Check Out Wishes by Netizens Here

YOUth can lead......... And you are the creater of your own destiny........ Arise, awake, Stop not, till goal is reached....... Swami Vivekananda jayanti. Remembering his sevas #NationalYouthDay #SwamiVivekanandaJayanti #SwamiVivekananda pic.twitter.com/km4v9NKTl7 — Vijaya Ram Gopal _BJYM (@virag2311) January 12, 2023

Happy National Youth Day

Today National Youth Day. The birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda also called Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is celebrated every year on 12 January. He was born on 12 January 1863. #NationalYouthDay #SwamiVivekananda #sajaikumar pic.twitter.com/k0aEHGq2B4 — Sajai Kumar (@SajaiKumar9) January 12, 2023

Greetings on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023

National Youth Day, also known as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, is celebrated in India on January 12 to commemorate birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of India's most influential spiritual leaders and thinkers.#nayional_youth_day#SwamiVivekanandaJayanti #SwamiVivekanand pic.twitter.com/DuxQ4JrzXQ — Manisha Singh ASP🇮🇳 (@Cop_Manisha) January 11, 2023

Warm Wishes on Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary 2023

On #NationalYouthDay, I urge our youth to imbue the teachings of Great Swami Vivekananda ji & imbibe his spirit in their lives. On his Jayanti, I pay my most humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda Ji. pic.twitter.com/KHdyXs2jwT — Dr. Nilut Swargiary (@nilutswargiary) January 12, 2023

Happy Swami Vivekananda Jayanti!

Swami Vivekananda jayanti pic.twitter.com/SK4QEUtxwq — Anjali Singh (@AnjaliS52363372) January 12, 2022

