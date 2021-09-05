Every year, India observes Teachers’ Day on September 5. The date was chosen to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as it was his birth anniversary. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was an Indian professor who served as the second President of India. He believed that "teachers should be the best minds in the country". This is why his date of birth was chosen to celebrate teachers, mentors, professors and educators who are touted to be the building blocks of our society. As we observe Teachers’ Day 2021 on Sunday, learn in detail about Teachers’ Day date, history and significance. Teachers’ Day 2021 Quotes & HD Images: Facebook Status, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Photos and Wallpapers To Celebrate Shikshak Diwas in India.

