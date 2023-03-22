Telugu New Year, or Ugadi or Yugadi, is a Hindu festival mainly celebrated in the southern states of India. Referring to the Lunisolar Hindu calendar, this festival is observed on the first day of the month of Chaitra, which falls between the month of March and April. Ugadi 2023 will be celebrated on March 22, Wednesday. This day signifies the victory of good over evil, as it is believed to be the day when lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after his 14 years of exile. People decorate their houses by drawing colourful patterns on the floor, known as Muggulu and hanging mango leaf decorations on doors, known as Torana. A special festive food known as Pachadi is also prepared, which combines all flavours, such as sweet, salty, sour, bitter, piquant and astringent. With the festival around the corner, here are Telugu New Year 2023 wishes, Happy Telugu New Year greetings, Happy Ugadi 2023 images, Telugu New Year 2023 images and wallpapers, Telugu New Year quotes and Happy Ugadi 2023 WhatsApp messages which you can share with your loved ones to enhance the vibe of the festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Telugu New Year Bring You Joy and New Opportunities. Wish You a Very Happy Ugadi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Joyous Festivities and a Bounty of Good Luck and Prosperity. Happy Telugu New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Fortunate Is the One Who Has Learned To Admire, but Not To Envy. Good Wishes for a Joyous Ugadi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: 'Yug Adi' (Ugadi) Means the Beginning of a New Yuga (Year). Let's Begin This New Year With a New Hope. Wishing You and Your Family an Auspicious Ugadi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have a Blissful Start to a Wonderful Telugu New Year. Happy Ugadi!

