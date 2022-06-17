Juneteenth 2022 will be celebrated in the US on June 19, Sunday. The day is observed to commemorate the emancipation of African-American slaves. Also called Jubilee Day, Juneteenth is celebrated with people greeting each other, conducting cookouts, dinner and visiting a church. So, if you're looking forward to hosting a dinner for your close ones, here are some dishes that you must prepare in order to make their holiday a little more flavourful. Scroll down to get some very delightful cuisine ideas for Juneteenth 2022!

Juneteenth 2022 Made Delicious With These Lovely Dishes!

Wonderful Food Items to Prepare on Juneteenth 2022

Exciting Dishes to Make Your Juneteenth More Delicious!

Juneteenth Celebration Dinner Ideas

Traditional Food Items to Consume on Juneteenth

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)