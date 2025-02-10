Game day calls for one thing, and that is a bowl of crispy, saucy, finger-licking chicken wings! While the Super Bowl 2025 game might be over, you might still want to try a delicious Super Bowl chicken wings recipe. All you need to do is pat dry the wings, toss them in salt, pepper, and a little love, and bake them in the oven. Flip them and bake them again for 15 minutes until they turn golden. Meanwhile, melt some butter and mix, then dunk the wings in hot sauce or barbecue sauce. They can be served with ranch, blue cheese, or any yummy dip. For a full recipe, watch the video below. Philadelphia Eagles Win Super Bowl 2025, Beat Two-Time Defending Champions Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to Clinch Title.

Super Bowl Chicken Wings Recipe:

