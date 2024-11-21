Thanksgiving, also called Thanksgiving Day, is a majorly celebrated occasion in the US. It is celebrated every year with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. Thanksgiving 2024 falls on Thursday, November 28. The day is marked by family gatherings and feasts. No dish symbolises the spirit of the holiday more than a turkey roast dish. A turkey-based dish is a must-have for Thanksgiving. Then tender meat with stuffing and gravy is an essential for any Thanksgiving party. A perfectly roasted turkey has become synonymous with abundance. If you’re looking for turkey-based recipes to have and share for this Thanksgiving 2024, look no further and simply scroll below. Thanksgiving 2024 Dinner Menu Recipe Ideas: From Green Bean Casserole and Turkey to Pumpkin Pie, Mouth-Watering Traditional Dishes to Relish for the Celebration.

Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes

Herb-Roasted Turkey Recipes

Easy Baked Turkey Recipe

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)