US Vice President Kamala Harris, alongside her husband Doug Emhoff, extended Thanksgiving wishes to the nation through a video message shared on X (formerly Twitter) on November 28. In the video, Harris reflected on gratitude, family, and the nation's service members, wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving. However, internet users were quick to troll Harris, linking her appearance and attire to a previous viral clip where she was accused of being intoxicated. Comments like "She’s definitely drunk" and "Is she still drunk?" flooded the post, with some questioning the sincerity of her message. Harris's outfit and setting further fueled speculation, as they matched her earlier contentious video. Kamala Harris Delivers Concession Speech, Says I Concede This Election, but Not the Fight That Fuelled This Campaign.

Today we come together to reflect on what we are thankful for, to share food and stories with family and friends, and to express our gratitude for all those who serve our nation. We are wishing you a very happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/Tz805c7HUr — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 28, 2024

Is she still drunk…? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 28, 2024

She’s definitely drunk — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) November 28, 2024

Are you gonna be drunk all day? — Cowboy Drew 🇺🇲 (@realCowboyDrew) November 28, 2024

