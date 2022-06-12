The new fast-food chain that will take over McDonald’s in Russia has unveiled its new logo and name before its relaunch. The new logo design shows a red-orange circle and two orange lines against a green background, the image reportedly represents two sticks of yellow fried potatoes and a yellow-orange burger while the new name, "Vkusno i tochka" means "Delicious. Full Stop", the company said.

Check Tweets:

#UPDATE Former McDonald's restaurants in Russia have been renamed "Vkusno i tochka" ("Delicious. Full Stop"), the new owner said ahead of their grand re-opening later on Sunday https://t.co/5jhNRAKx7m 📷 Kirill Kudryavtsev pic.twitter.com/Q9mO9OanS0 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 12, 2022

Russian McDonald's rebrand reminding us of that one kid in college who changed their entire look after studying abroad pic.twitter.com/AfO9id4HOJ — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) June 10, 2022

