Miss World India 2025 Nandini Gopta advances to the 72nd Miss World quarterfinals with a thumping win as one of the four continental winners in the Top Model round. The 21-year-old booked her place in the Miss World 2025 Top 40 after she was declared Top Model winner from Asia & Oceania region. The other three winners were – Miss Namibia Selma Kamanya from Africa region, Miss Ireland Jasmine Gerhardt from Europe region and Miss Martinique Aurélie Joachim from the Americas and Caribbean. Miss World 2025 grand finale will take place on Saturday, May 31 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. Reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic will crown her successor at the conclusion of the event. Miss World 2025 Talent Final Winner Is Monica Kezia Sembiring of Indonesia, Miss India Nandini Gupta Steals the Show With Her ‘Dhol Baje’ Garba Performance (View Pics).

Miss World India 2025 Nandini Gupta Advances to Miss World 2025 Top 40!

