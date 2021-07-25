Few days after announcing divorce with her husband, Robert Sandberg, in an Instagram post, Mia Khalifa took to Twitter to make a wise suggestion. The 28-year-old former pornstar and sports commentator urged everyone to normalise saying 'congratulations' instead of saying 'I'm sorry' when someone got divorced.

Check Mia Khalifa's Tweet:

Normalize “congratulations” instead of “I’m sorry” when someone gets divorced. We’re not all under the covers crying into a pint of ice cream ???? — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) July 24, 2021

