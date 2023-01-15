Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel was the first to make to the Top 5 of the 71st Miss Universe competition. She was joined in by Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez, Miss Curacao Tya Jané Ramey, Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Carino and Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel. The Venezuelan fashion designer moved to the Q&A round and will hope her answer seals a berth in the Top 3 of Miss Universe 2022.

Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel Makes to Miss Universe 2022 Top 5

On to the TOP 5 and the first to make it is VENEZUELA! #MISSUNIVERSE The 71st MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE in the U.S. on @TheRokuChannel! pic.twitter.com/jaklM8yPTk — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

