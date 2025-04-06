New Delhi, April 6: Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will launch in India on April 2025, to offer a new experience with unique features. The Note 50s 5G+ may carry a design similar to the Infinix Note 50x 5G but with some new upgrades. The smartphone is referred to as "Energizing Scent-Tech". It is said to make the smartphone look stylish but will also emit scents to enhance the user experience.

As per a report of Digit, the Infinix Note 50s will launch on April 18. The smartphone is said to be offered in three different colour options. However, only the Marine variant, which may feature a vegan leather finish, will equipped with the Energizing Scent-Tech. Reports indicate that the Note 50s 5G+ might feature Microencapsulation Technology, which could allow a refreshing and long-lasting fragrance to the premium vegan leather back panel. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ price in India may cost around INR 20,000. Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Expected in August 2025; Check Leaked Specifications and Features of Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Apart from that, Infinix Note 50x 5G+ was launched in India last month. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor and comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ display. The smartphone features a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front camera. It is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging capability.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is expected to arrive with a unique design, possibly featuring an octagonal-shaped camera module on the rear. The camera module may house a triple camera setup, offering enhanced photography capabilities. Among the three lenses, the main camera of Note 50s 5G+ is likely to be a 64MP sensor. POCO C71 Price, Sale Date Specifications and Features Revealed; Know All About Newly Launched POCO C71 and POCO C71 Airtel Version.

Additionally, the smartphone is rumoured to include Halo LED lighting around the camera module. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ sounds will likely come with colour options, which may include Titanium Grey, Ruby Red, and Marine Drift Blue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).