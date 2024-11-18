Jaipur Foundation Day is celebrated every year on November 18. Jaipur Foundation Day 2024 falls on Tuesday, November 18. It marks the formation day of the state. The Pink City was founded by the Rajput chief of Kachhwaha clan Jai Singh II on November 18, 1727. The day is celebrated by people of the state with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. To mark the day, grand celebrations along with prayers were held at the Moti Dungri Temple in Jaipur in the presence of both the mayors, Kusum Yadav and Somya Gurjar. Watch the Jaipur Foundation Day 2024 celebration video below. Jaipur Famous Food: From Pyaaz Kachori to Ghevar, You Must Try These Scrumptious Dishes in the Pink City.

Jaipur Foundation Day Celebrations

VIDEO | Rajasthan: Jaipur Foundation Day is being celebrated with prayers at Moti Dungri Temple, and with a lot of pomp and show in the presence of both the Mayors Kusum Yadav, and Somya Gurjar in Jaipur. #JaipurFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/xW5lqAJLA1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2024

