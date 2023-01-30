A 34-year-old man gulped a whole banana wrapped in a condom. The bloke consumed the fruit covered in contraceptives in what was said to be a "fit of rage". The unusually shocking incident is likely to be the world's first case of its kind. The banana was lodged into his small intestine, which resulted in a severe bowel blockage. Doctors performed a CT scan where they found the greasy fruit, which had started to discolour and turn mush. 90-Inch Skipping Rope Found Stuck in Bladder of Japanese Man Who Inserted It Into His Genitals; Seeks Medical Help.

Man Eats Banana Wrapped In Condom!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)