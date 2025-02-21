OYO Rooms has sparked controversy with its latest advertisement, which equates the brand’s presence to that of God. The ad, published in a Hindi daily, featured the phrase “Bhagwan Har Jagah Hai” (God is everywhere) followed by “Aur OYO Bhi” (And so is OYO). While some users praised it as a “next-level advertisement,” others found it offensive, questioning if OYO was positioning itself as a deity. Criticism poured in, with users calling it a mockery of faith and accusing the company of disrespecting religious sentiments. The ad has triggered a debate online, drawing both applause and outrage. OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal Shares Insights After Meeting With Elon Musk at SpaceX’s Starbase Facility in Texas.

'Next-Level Advertisement,' Says User Praising OYO’s Ad

'Does This Mean OYO Is the New God?' Questions User

@oyorooms Does this Mean OYO is NEW GOD....😳🤪😝.... pic.twitter.com/xHDx3PmgtG — Arjun Joshi (@arjunjoshi1311) February 21, 2025

'What Do People Eat to Come Up with Such Ideas?' Criticises Another User

'Business is God?' User Accuses OYO of Making a Mockery of Faith

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)