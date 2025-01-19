OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal shared a post on 18 January 2025 and detailed about his experience of being part of an event hosted by Elon Musk and led by India Global Forum. The event was held at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas. Agarwal highlighted Musk’s remarks, which include India’s legacy as a “Great” civilisation and the positive growth of US-India relations. Agarwal also shared unique takeaways. SpaceX’s booster-catching chopsticks were a highlight, and Elon was fascinated by India’s Maha Kumbh Mela. He said, “How the ability to work with the government can justice to prevail is very close to his heart.” The post offered a glimpse into Musk's thoughts on India, innovation, and the future. Elon Musk Hints Vine’s Return Amid TikTok Ban in US, Says ‘We’re Looking Into It’.

Ritesh Agarwal Shares Insights After Meeting With Elon Musk

Had the opportunity to be among the Indian founders hosted by @Elonmusk led by @IGFupdates . Elon is by far doing the most to evolve human kind or as Peter Thiel says has us closest to getting flying cars. Some comments from Elon - A. India evokes the emotion of Ancient and… pic.twitter.com/IuHvnHV1YA — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) January 17, 2025

