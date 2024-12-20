Bibek Pangeni, a Nepali social media influencer and PhD student at the University of Georgia, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Bibek was diagnosed with stage three glioma in 2022. His wife, Srijana Subedi, shared their journey through the illness, and she provided support and care for Bibek during his treatment. Their videos and reels not only showed their struggles but also raised awareness about the challenges faced by those fighting with the disease. Beandri Booysen Dies at 19: South African TikTok Star Passes Away After Battling With Rare Ageing Disease Progeria, Family Shares Heartfelt Post (View Pic).

Nepali Influencer Bibek Pangeni Dies After Battle With Cancer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crzana Subedi (@crzana_subedi_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)