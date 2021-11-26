Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days on the calendar and we're sure you’ve already read through all of the Black Friday advertisements and sales and made a long want-list for your friends and family. Here is the collection of fantastic Black Friday captions for Instagram. Use these captions for Black Friday to make it a memorable one. Black Friday 2021 Funny Memes And Jokes Take Over Twitter And We Bet They'll Make You Laugh Out Loud!

"Nothing haunts us like the things we didn't buy."

"Work hard so you can shop harder."

"Did some damage at the mall today. Sorry, bank account."

“Shopping is my cardio”

“Cinderella is proof that a new pair of shoes can change your life.”

"Shopping cart status: overflowing.”

"Shopping rule No. 1: Grab it now. Tomorrow, it might be gone forever."

“Treat yo’ self”

“Shopping is an art. I am an artist. Respect, please."

“I love ordering things online because when they arrive it’s like a present for me, from me.”

