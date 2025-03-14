Multiple videos going viral on social media show netizens talking about a natural phenomenon that has turned Red Beach on Hormuz Island in Iran blood-red. The viral clips, originally posted in February, show heavy rainfall turning the red beach on Hormuz Island in Iran into a blood-red colour. The rare phenomenon has led experts to call the torrential rain "blood rain". It is also learned that scientists are investigating the cause of the unusual weather event, which has left locals and tourists in shock and surprise. The Red Beach on Iran's Hormuz Island is said to have the vibrant color due to the soil's high content of ocher, an iron oxide mineral used in cosmetics, textiles, and as a food coloring agent. An X user also claimed that ocher is also used to bake a local bread known as tomshi.

Rare Phenomenon Turns Beach in Iran Bright Red

A rare and eerie phenomenon turned a beach in Iran bright red after what experts are calling ‘blood rain.’ Scientists are investigating the cause of this unusual weather event, which has left locals and tourists in shock. Video courtesy: @homroz_omid . .#BloodRain #IranBeach… pic.twitter.com/K9N4qVTscW — The Daily Guardian (@DailyGuardian1) March 13, 2025

'Blood Rain' Washes Landscape in Iran in Red

A bizarre 'blood rain' has washed the landscape in red in Iran. pic.twitter.com/PTMk4TgdOK — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 12, 2025

Torrential Rains Create Spectacular Natural Phenomenon in Iran

❗️🩸🇮🇷 - Blood Flow: Torrential Rains Create Spectacular Natural Phenomenon in Iran The Red Beach on Iran's Hormuz Island boasts its vibrant color due to the soil's high content of ocher, an iron oxide mineral used in cosmetics, textiles, and as a food coloring agent. It's even… pic.twitter.com/ysUzH1FEtW — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) February 12, 2025

