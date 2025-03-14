Multiple videos going viral on social media show netizens talking about a natural phenomenon that has turned Red Beach on Hormuz Island in Iran blood-red. The viral clips, originally posted in February, show heavy rainfall turning the red beach on Hormuz Island in Iran into a blood-red colour. The rare phenomenon has led experts to call the torrential rain "blood rain". It is also learned that scientists are investigating the cause of the unusual weather event, which has left locals and tourists in shock and surprise. The Red Beach on Iran's Hormuz Island is said to have the vibrant color due to the soil's high content of ocher, an iron oxide mineral used in cosmetics, textiles, and as a food coloring agent. An X user also claimed that ocher is also used to bake a local bread known as tomshi.

Rare Phenomenon Turns Beach in Iran Bright Red

'Blood Rain' Washes Landscape in Iran in Red

Torrential Rains Create Spectacular Natural Phenomenon in Iran

