The World Chess Championship 2024 has kicked off today in the beautiful country of Singapore. The event will have a match take place between Indian chess grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju, popularly known as D Gukesh, and Chinese chess grandmaster Ding Liren, the current reigning champion. As D Gukesh looks to dethrone Ding, and as we wait to find out who will be the World Chess Champion 2024, Google marks the final match and celebrates Chess with a colourful acknowledgement in the form of a Chess 2024 Google doodle. The creative animation features various pieces of the chess game. View the Google doodle below. Chess Fun Facts: Mark the Start of World Chess Championship 2024 by Learning 10 Interesting Things About Chess, The Game of Strategy and Skill.

Chess 2024 Google Doodle

Chess 2024 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

