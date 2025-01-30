Henan Mine Crane Co Ltd, a crane manufacturing company based in China, recently made headlines for its unique approach to employee bonuses. The company laid out a staggering 60 million yuan (over INR 70 crores) in cash on a 70-meter-long table, allowing employees 15 minutes to grab as much as they could count as their bonus. A viral video of the event has since captured widespread attention, showcasing a massive table filled with cash and employees enthusiastically counting and collecting their bonuses. The spectacle was organized in teams of 30 employees, with each group selecting two members to count the money collected by their colleagues. The challenge was not only about grabbing the cash but also about quick counting, adding an element of fun and competition to the event. The viral bonus event by Henan Mine Crane Co Ltd has sparked mixed reactions from netizens. Some expressed excitement and humour, like Isaac_elone, who said, "This is the kind of paperwork I want, but the company had other plans." Others drew comparisons to their own workplaces, with one user joking, "Same as my company. But instead of money, they give tons of workload." However, not all were impressed with the spectacle, with one commenter stating, "You can just credit into the worker’s accounts instead of this circus act. Kind insulting. But it’s a different world behind the Great Wall ." On a more optimistic note, a hopeful user quipped, "Got vacancy? I would like to join you guys." China: Population Falls for 3rd Straight Year, Posing Challenges for Its Government and Economy.

