Happy Cinco de Mayo 2022! The Mexican festival commemorates the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The annual celebration held on May 5, celebrates the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the French Empire. Not only Mexicans, but Cinco de Mayo is also a major celebration among Mexican Americans, as well as people of non-Mexican heritage. Twitterati took to the micro-blogging platform to wish everyone out there on the occasion of Cinco de Mayo 2022. They posted beautiful and colourful Cinco de Mayo 2022 wishes, greetings, images, quotes and HD wallpapers to celebrate the wonderful holiday. Cinco de Mayo 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: GIFs, WhatsApp Status Messages, Quotes and Greetings To Wish on the Day.

It's the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla!

