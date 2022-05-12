The "Seflie Maine Leli Aaj" sensation Dhinchak Pooja is back with another viral song and we bet you'll get addictive to this one too. Titled "Ek Or Selfie Lene Do", DP can be seen rapping in the latest track while referring to many iconic places in foreign countries. "Raat ke baj gay ek ya do, ek aur selfie lene do..baaki sab ko sone do, mujhko selfie lene do," a line from the melody reads. Indeed, the pop-cringe singer has made comeback with a bang. ‘Land Kara De’ Meme Guy Vipin Kumar Finds Partner In Alia Bhatt For Paragliding, Check Hilarious Ad Shoot Video Going Viral.

Watch Video:

