The famous elephant Lakshmi of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry died on Wednesday of a suspected cardiac arrest. The 32-year-old jumbo collapsed on the road in the morning hours during her routine walk, as per the temple authorities. Two mahouts accompanied her. The body of the majestic creature was lifted and brought to the Sri Manakular Vinayagar Temple to enable devotees to offer homage. In Lakshmi's last rites, hundreds gathered to pay their tribute. Puducherry Temple Elephant Lakshmi Dies: Large Crowd Including Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Pay Tributes to Sacred Mammal (See Pics).

Elephant Lakshmi At Puducherry's Manakula Vinayakar Temple, Dies:

Where else other than #India. Final procession of Elephant Lakshmi of Manukula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry. Thousands joined. pic.twitter.com/82AtiN8TwI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 30, 2022

