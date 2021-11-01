Recently, an approval letter from the Government of India is going viral on social media with a claim that the Centre has approved installation of mobile towers inder Digital India network. The PIB Fact Check team refuted the claim and termed it as fake.

It tweeted, "It is claimed in an approval letter that Govt of India is installing mobile towers under @_DigitalIndia Wi-Fi network. The letter is also asking a payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of registration fee. #PIBFactCheck. This is claim #FAKE. GOI has not issued this approval letter"

Tweet By PIB Fact Check:

It is claimed in an approval letter that Govt of India is installing mobile towers under @_DigitalIndia Wi-Fi network. The letter is also asking a payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of registration fee#PIBFactCheck ▶️This is claim #FAKE ▶️GOI has not issued this approval letter pic.twitter.com/JcBH2Wntks — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 1, 2021

