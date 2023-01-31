A message is going viral on social media that claims that the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is withdrawing the 600 Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) and is going to refund the fee amount to the candidates. The HPSC conducted the examination on October 16, 2022, for the ADO posts. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has said that this message is fake. The posts withdrawn were 500 posts advertised in 2021. Fake Appointment Letter Asking 'Candidates Selected Under Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana' to Deposit Rs 4,950 Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

HPSC to Withdraw 600 ADO Posts?:

सोशल मीडिया पर एक मैसेज शेयर किया जा रहा है जिसमें HPSC द्वारा ADO की 600 पोस्ट वापस लेने और परीक्षार्थियों को फीस वापस करने की बात कही जा रही है। HPSC ने स्पष्ट किया कि यह मैसेज फेक है। जो पद वापस लिए हैं, वे 2021 में विज्ञापित हुए 500 पद थे। #Haryana #DIPRHaryana #FactCheck pic.twitter.com/KJ4abYLk4B — Fact Check Haryana (@FactCheckDIPR) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)