A video allegedly claiming that a woman's arm was cut off while she was climbing the KSRTC bus from the window in Karnataka is going viral on social media. The viral video shows a woman's arm being cut off as she sits in pain on the ground outside the bus. The incident is said to have taken place in Karnataka's Hullenahallii during the free bus travel scheme introduced by the state government. However, the video is not related to the KSRTC bus incident. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation took to Twitter to issue a statement regarding the same. The state transport department said that the accident video has been misrepresented on social media. The KSRTC said that the video was shown as a representation of an incident of boarding a bus through the window near Hullenahalli in the Mandya district. In its clarification, KSRTC said that the video has been misleading people. The state transport department said that the video was of an accident which took place on June 18 between a KSRTC bus and a lorry. KSRTC Bus Passenger Slapped Video: Female Conductor Slaps Elderly Woman on Karnataka Government Bus Between Kundgol and Hubballi, Clip Goes Viral.

Price of Free Bus Travel Is Your Arm?

In Hulinahalli, Karnataka, a woman's arm was cut off while she was climbing the bus from the window. The price of free bus travel is your arm 😢 pic.twitter.com/4Ea3TjNO9L — JIX5A (@JIX5A) June 25, 2023

KSRTC Issues Clarification

