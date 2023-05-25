A man from Florida, USA, named Jordan Rivera lost his right arm in an alligator attack early Sunday morning. Jordan says he doesn't remember the alligator attack that cost him his arm, but he does remember slipping and falling just before it happened. He was reportedly at a bar and wanted to use the bathroom. Since the queue was long, he went to the nearby pool to pee, where the deadly alligator attack happened. "If he is right-handed, it really sucks to lose his stronger arm. No money in the world can replace our limbs [sic]," a user commented on the video describing Jordan's agony. Crocodile Attack Video: Alligator Grabs Man's Hand While He Tries to Feed Him, Scary Clip Goes Viral.

Watch Jordon Rivera's Story Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)