A perfectly frozen shark washed up on an icy beach in Massachusetts, US, and was spotted by a local photographer. The carcass was found on Cold Storage Beach, where she was taking a stroll and did not expect to find anything like this during her walk. The wounds and gashes above the shark’s fin are visible in her photo. As per reports, It is speculated to be a porbeagle shark that died due to its injuries. The image also shows the shark covered in ice and frost. View this image of the shark here. Tiger Shark Swims Dangerously Close to Beachgoers in West Australia (Watch Video).

View the Image of The Shark Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Cod, MA Photography by Amie (@capeimagesbyamie)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)