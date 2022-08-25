Bouncy-bumpy ride troubles people in the US! A giant slide at Michigan's Belle Isle Park was closed on Friday after it gave an unusual bumpy start to the riders. Viral video depicted several people on the slide that flung them in air before tumbling them down with a thud! While some parents cited safety concerns of the chaotic ride, others found the crazy bumpy slide to be hysterical. However, the massive slide was closed soon after its reopening to rework on the ride. Viral Video: Instead of Showering Cash, Man Pays Drummer Through Paytm UPI During Wedding Procession

Watch Scary Viral Video of Massive Slide in the US That Flung People in Air:

The giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Michigan was open for only 4 hours before workers shut it down to make adjustments. I wonder why they decided to do such a thing 😳 pic.twitter.com/q7jpFdLdAO — Art (@artcombatpod) August 19, 2022

