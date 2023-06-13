Recently, a clip of a deer eating a snake vent viral and now a video of a giraffe chewing a bone has surfaced online. It is common knowledge that giraffes are herbivores. They use their long necks to reach the leaves & buds in the tree top. They have evolved that way. But sometimes they also chew and eats bones to get phosphorus. In a video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, a giraffe could be seen chewing and eating a bone to get phosphorus. "Nature is amazing [sic]," Susanta Nanda added in the caption of the post. Elephant vs Rhino Fight Video: Giant Jumbo, Rhinoceros Clash for 'Supremacy', Watch Video to Know Who Won.

Check the Giraffe Video Here:

Giraffes are herbivores & use their long necks to reach the leaves & buds in the tree top. They have evolved that way. But sometimes chew & eat bones to get phosphorus. Nature is amazing. https://t.co/Llw6bHRj9I pic.twitter.com/VkICSn1lin — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 12, 2023

