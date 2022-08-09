After Google services such as YouTube, Maps, Search, and Docs, among others, were down for many global users, netizens took to Twitter to express anger and share funny memes. In no time, the #googledown hashtag started to trend on the micro-blogging platform as users left no stone unturned to make the most of Google Outage. Later, the global tech giant acknowledged the issue and said that the outage was due to a software update problem.

Check tweet:

me trying to fix the google servers by myself #googledown pic.twitter.com/vWevqAxz5Z — alex (@lfcalexx6) August 9, 2022

Netizens check Twitter to confirm Google outage

Everyone running to Twitter to see if Google crashed #googledown pic.twitter.com/0GBs7Pxp2K — Reject Hollywood, embrace Indie. (@nerdgeekman) August 9, 2022

Some users even experienced 500 error

Me switching to twitter after experiencing error 500 in google#Google #googledown pic.twitter.com/hu4TMsB2K5 — 1038 (@remier_acbang) August 9, 2022

Cannot google search it says user

Me omw to twitter to check if google is down for anyone else since I cant google search it #googledown pic.twitter.com/g797tcAv1q — Ur mom (@bigfatBUSSY6) August 9, 2022

This one definitely made us laugh

My google stopped working yet i still googled if it was down Guess it still works #googledown pic.twitter.com/BDTYNCFohq — Seto |🐊 Vtuber | ✨RAFFLE PINNED✨ (@SobekVT) August 9, 2022

