Sholay is considered to be one of the most iconic Indian movies of all time. The movie has been so closely connected to people that they use its dialogues and references even today. But are you aware that one of the iconic sequences of the film is copied from a Western movie? Recently, actor Adil Hussain shared a clip from Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in the West, similar to the Sholay scene where Gabbar kills Thakur's entire family. He captioned the video, "Ha ha... Who would have thought that portions of one of the most watched/ Admired films in India will be a copy of this film below... Probably you already knew that!? .. But didn't.. [Sic]". Alex Ellis Misspells Sholay as Chole, British High Commissioner's Tweet With Hindi Movie Suggestions Brings Flavoured Laughter Among Netizens.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Ha ha... Who would have thought that portions of one of the most watched/ Admired films in India will be a copy of this film below... Probably you already knew that!? .. But didn't.. pic.twitter.com/jeIad77Gs5 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) July 31, 2023

