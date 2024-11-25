International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (Photo Credits: X)

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is observed every year on November 25. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024 falls on Monday, November 25. The day aims to raise awareness about the violence against women. It highlights issues like domestic abuse, trafficking, rape, sexual harassment, and other forms of gender-based violence. The initiative was started by the United Nations in 1999 as a call to eliminate this violation of human rights. On this day, many awareness campaigns, workshops, seminars, speeches, and events are conducted to raise awareness about such issues and to come up with solutions for them. It also promotes women’s empowerment and gender equality. To observe the day and raise awareness, netizens took to social media to share International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024 messages, thoughtful sayings, quotes, images, wallpapers, and posts. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024 Date: Know Theme and Significance of the UN Day That Highlights Gender-Based Violence.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Messages

Every 10 minutes, a woman is killed by an intimate partner or family member. Violence against women and girls must end. We all have a role to play in preventing it. More from @UN_Women on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. ⬇️ #16Days — United Nations (@UN) November 25, 2024

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Images

International Day for the Elimination of Domestic Violence against Women! pic.twitter.com/DX5Mw6OkRP — zuvaanun (@Z_uvaanun) November 25, 2024

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Quotes

Today, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, we come together to reaffirm our commitment to a world free of fear, abuse, and violence for women and girls. pic.twitter.com/zuPatgkGHK — MyGov Manipur (@manipurmygov) November 25, 2024

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Wallpapers

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, we stand together to raise awareness and advocate for change. Every woman deserves safety, respect, and a life free from violence. Let’s work towards a world where all voices are heard and protected. pic.twitter.com/zcRSxTbBRj — Embassy of Canada in Central Asia (@CanadainCA) November 25, 2024

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Sayings

🏵️International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women🏵️ 🏵️The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is observed annually on November 25th. Here's a brief overview: 🏵️Purpose: This day aims to raise awareness about violence against women and… — 👋 जिंदगी (@_Hello_Zindagi) November 25, 2024

