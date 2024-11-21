International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is observed on November 25 to raise awareness about violence against women and girls. The international event was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 1999 and aims to raise a call for global action to eliminate this human rights violation. Today, violence against women and girls remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024 marks 25 years since the declaration of the global observance for which the UNGA will hold an event to reflect on the progress and achievements made to eliminate gender-based violence. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

In this article, let’s know more about International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024 Date and the significance of the annual event.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024 Date

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024 will be observed on Monday, November 25.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024 Theme

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024 theme is #NoExcuse UNiTE to End Violence against Women

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Significance

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is an important global awareness campaign that highlights issues like domestic violence, sexual harassment, trafficking, and other forms of gender-based violence. The annual global event emphasises the need for legal frameworks, education, and community-level interventions to address the systemic roots of this violence. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women also serves as an opportunity to promote gender equality and women's empowerment.

As per UN data, globally, almost one in three women have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their life. The solution to this issue lies in robust responses, holding perpetrators accountable, and taking swift action through strategies and increased funding to women’s rights movements.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2024 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).