International Day of Women and Girls in Science is observed every year on 11th February to recognise the importance of gender equality in the field of science and technology. The day was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015. This year, the theme for the International Day of Women and Girls in Science is 'Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: Water Unites Us'. The day aims is to display women as an agent of change and consider special efforts to engage women and girls in science. To commence the special occasion Twitterati shared inspiring quotes and saying on women and hearty wishes.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science Twitter Review

On International Day of Women and Girls in Science, let's celebrate India’s eminent women scientists and their pioneering contributions. Let's pledge to remove biases and barriers to encourage more and more women pursue careers in science and excel. #WomenInSciencepic.twitter.com/sYS5quPE8g — Er Saradaprasad Khatua (@Sarada_Khatua) February 11, 2022

Women And Science

International Day of Women and Girls in Science is observed on 11 February to recognize the role of women and girls in science, not only as beneficiaries but also as agents of change. pic.twitter.com/aP38xuCYqm — WPU School of Management (UG) (@WPU_SoM_UG) February 11, 2022

Equity, Diversity, And Inclusion

International Day of Women and Girl in science It's observed on 11 february to recognise the role of women and girls in science, not only as beneficiaries but also as agents of change. pic.twitter.com/FM2vW4bqOQ — Marshal Hansda (@MARSHALHANSDA16) February 10, 2022

Happy International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Today is @UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science! It’s about time for full and equal access for women 👯‍♀️ #womeninstem #womeninscience @UN_Women pic.twitter.com/k1uUJIrcUK — Sarah Hunter (@DrSarahCHunter) February 11, 2022

International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2022 Tweets

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science, celebrated on 11 February, is implemented by UNESCO and UN-Women.Theme: “Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: Water Unites Us”#womensandgirlsinscience #InternationalDayofWomenandGirlsinScience #internationdayofwomeninscience pic.twitter.com/6vbzuf9o6x — Ramya (@ramyakumar2013) February 11, 2022

