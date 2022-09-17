Due to global warming and climate change, the need to observe various events dedicated to spreading awareness about wildlife has increased over the years. September has reserved a day to pay attention to another species of near-extinct animals, the red panda. The occasion of International Red Panda Day 2022 will be observed on Sunday, 17 September. It was initially launched in 2010 by the Red Panda Network. The lesser panda species were discovered in 1825, before the giant panda. To play an active role in the conservation of these cute mammals, we have brought you super-adorable viral videos and HD images of the red animal below. Endangered Red Panda Born in England's Paradise Wildlife Park, Watch Video of 'Little Red' Bringing a Ray of Hope!

Aww-Worthy Videos!

Cutest Fight Ever!

When Red Panda Got Scared By A Rock!

International Red Panda Day 2022 HD Images

International Red Panda Day 2022 (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Red Panda Day 2022 Pictures

Red Panda (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

MOOD!

International Red Panda Day 2022 (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)