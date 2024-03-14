'What's wrong with India?' became a popular trend recently on social media, and the Israeli embassy in India humorously joined the viral movement. “WHAT'S WRONG WITH INDIA? Listen to our diplomats spill the chai on #WhatsWrongWithIndia. Brace yourself for the unexpected twist at the end! Do you agree with their reasonings?”, the Embassy wrote on X. As the video starts, a person can be seen questioning other diplomats including Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon, "What's wrong with India?" The diplomats respond with a series of witty remarks that highlight the achievements of the nation. "You soft-landed on the Moon and we crashed," said Ambassador Gilon reffering to India’s Chandrayaan 3 mission. The beauty, culture, and varied musical and culinary traditions of India were praised by other ambassadors. But at the end, one ambassador responds slyly, "Rakhi Sawant," pointing to images of the actor-dancer pinned to his desk. "Why did you choose Adil (Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani), I am right here,'' he added. The video ended with a that says, “Everything's good about India.” Israel Embassy Shares Stunning Pictures From Desalination Program in Lakshadweep as India-Maldives Row Escalates (See Pics).

Israel Embassy Joins 'What's Wrong With India' Trend

WHAT'S WRONG WITH INDIA? 🇮🇳🤔 Listen to our diplomats spill the chai on #WhatsWrongWithIndia. Brace yourself for the unexpected twist at the end! Do you agree with their reasonings? pic.twitter.com/8WkKhed7jF — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) March 13, 2024

